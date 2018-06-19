Sarasota woman uses grocery bags to make mats for the homeless

Michele Penn had a longing to get involved with something she was passionate about. She just didn’t know what.

“I wanted the universe to put it in front of me,” Michele says. “Something I was passionate about to wake up every morning and do.”

Scrolling through Facebook a week later, Michele found what she was looking for – a video of elderly women in Ohio making mats for homeless people. The video portrayed tables of ladies laying out the grocery bags, cutting the bags to make the plarn, crocheting and then the finished product being given out to those who needed it.

“It touched me so much to hear the gratitude of these homeless people who were so appreciative that the ground was wet and they didn’t have to lay on the wet ground,” Michele says. “I saw that on Facebook and thought, ‘That’s it! I can learn how to do that.’”

Michele set out to learn how to make the mats from start to finish. After watching YouTube videos on how to make the plarn and crochet, she set to work on her first mat.

“I started doing it myself and was finding it’s pretty slow and I couldn’t do as many as I thought I could,” Michele said. “My first mat took me 33 hours.”

Just over a year later, Michele has completed her 33rd mat.

“33 is a big number for me, it’s my lucky number. I kept thinking, ‘When am I going to hit 33?’ ” Michele says. “He (Jesus) did 33 miracles in the Bible.”

Now, what used to take Michele 33 hours to complete a mat, only takes her eight. Neighbors drop their grocery bags off at her home, members of the community help her make the plarn and Michele teaches classes to get help with each of the steps.

The steps are relatively simple, Michele has all ages of people helping her with steps in the process, including school children and nursing home residents.

The process starts with grocery bags – about 500 bags for one mat. The bags are folded up and cut into three pieces. Those pieces are then tied together to make the plarn. That step is repeated to make a ball of plarn (plastic yarn). Once a ball of plarn is made, it can be crocheted into a mat.

“It doesn’t matter if you can crochet, if you don’t finish it, give it to me.” Michele says. “Do what you can do, I don’t need everybody to do everything.”

Michele gives completed mats to Captain Andy Bailey at the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army then distributes them to people who are usually considered the chronically homeless, or those who refuse the Salvation Army’s services and prefer to stay outside due to reasons such as rules, regulations, accountability, mental illness, drug addiction or prostitution. Captain Andy says that even though some people may refuse the Salvation Army’s services, Michele’s mats opens the door for conversation and this act of kindness goes a long way.

“While we are here, we have the opportunity to do good like she (Michele) does, take advantage of it,” Captain Andy says. “She is changing lives.”

For the homeless population who uses these mats, they are a way to keep them off the ground, whether the ground is wet from rain or hot dry pavement. The mats are also easy to clean off, lightweight for carrying and roll up with ease. A rolled up mat also becomes a more cushy place to sit.

“It’s Him (Jesus) working through her to help ease the discomfort of others,” Captain Andy says.

In addition to the benefits provided to the homeless population, because of the plastic bags the mats are made of, Michele’s mats help the environment by making use of bags that would normally be thrown away, ending up in a landfill, or the ocean.

“Seeing the fish and the turtles getting caught up in the plastic bags (and helping homeless people), the combination of the two really hit me,” Michele says.

“It’s these kinds of things that really make a difference,” Captain Andy says. “It’s the little things.”

Michele keeps a mat in her car for when she sees a person in need.

“When I see someone who needs one, I explain that I make this,” Michele says. “They say ‘You’re giving this to me? I can have this to sleep on?’ It makes me feel really good knowing one-on-one that you’re helping them.”

To help speed up the process of making mats, Michele has started teaching classes. She goes to Goodwill, classrooms, the Boys & Girl Scouts, people’s homes, nursing homes and hosts classes in her own home. Recently, Michele hosted four of her friends in her home, three of which whom had never seen the process before.

“(These mats) give people who are less fortunate than us a little comfort," Michele's friend, Beth Fallon says. "We spend an hour each Monday (making mats) and if everyone did that, just a little time, doing anything, what a better place this world would be.

The more mats Michele makes, the more creative she gets with them. She has started visiting specific stores to get different colored bags.

“As long as I’m making them, I might as well be creative with them,” Michele says. “It makes it more fun for me, too.”

“She is doing the most good, she is a Salvation Army person whether she knows it or not,” Captain Andy says. “That’s what we say, that’s our motto, to do the most good with your time, money and resources. She is doing the most good.”