Sarasota woman charged with murder in suspicious death of man

Sarasota Police investigators last week arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with the suspicious death of a 53-year-old man in the 800 block of Mecca Drive.

Eugenia Bright, a Sarasota woman with an address on Mecca Drive, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with second-degree murder. The name and address of the victim were withheld under the provisions of Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

She was ordered held with no bond.

Sarasota Police were called to a residence on Nov. 21 in the 800 block of Mecca Lane for a welfare check relayed by co-workers of Bright. A caller to police was concerned because Bright had not shown up for work. Officers arrived to find Bright in and out of unconscious on a bed, and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They also found blood on a nearby bathroom door and floor and discovered a 53-year-old man dead in an adjacent bathroom. A knife was found on a dresser and along with a note with specific funeral requests.

In questioning Bright, detectives reported that she told them she had tried to kill herself, a probable cause affidavit reads. A witness told police of loud, female screams the night before coming from the apartment in which Bright and the dead man were found.

Police tried to question Bright a second time at the hospital, but she did not wish to answer questions.