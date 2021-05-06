 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Thursday, May 6, 2021 1 hour ago

Sarasota weather page photo: May 6

Michael Cohen captured this pair of pelicans roosting near City Island boat ramp in Sarasota.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

All submissions will be entered for the 2021-22 Weather and Nature photo contest. In February 2022, you will vote for your favorite photo, and the submission with the most votes will win a $500 gift card.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

