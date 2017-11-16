Sarasota weather page photo: Nov. 16

Bruce Lehman photographed this chorus line of seagulls that seemed ready to dance at the bayfront by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Bruce Lehman photographed this chorus line of seagulls that seemed ready to dance at the bayfront by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Each week, we choose a nature or weather-related photo to run on our weather page. Each weekly winner is entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card.
One grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring Inc. (The grand prize winner must own a home in Sarasota County or Manatee County.)
Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!
To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.