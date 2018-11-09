City, county announce Veterans Day closures

The city and county have announced a number of closures for Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.

City and county administrative buildings will be closed.

In the county, all government offices will be closed, including libraries and recreation centers. Sarasota County Area Transit will operate on its regular schedule.

In the city, Lido Pool, Arlington Park and Aquatic Center and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall box office will be closed.

The Payne Park Tennis Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be open from 6-10 a.m. Bobby Jones Golf Club will be open for regular hours, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trash pickup will not be affected for city or county residents.

The city is hosting its annual downtown Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.