Traffic changes planned for U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road

Beginning Monday, drivers headed south on U.S. 41 will not be able to turn left to Fruitville Road.

Motorists traveling north on U.S. 41 will not be able to turn left to access Boulevard of the Arts, either.

The scheduled traffic changes are associated with the construction of a roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road. The construction will also reduce the number of left-turn lanes from eastbound Gulfstream Avenue to northbound U.S. 41 from three to two.

The project team — which includes the Florida Department of Transportation, the developer of the nearby Quay property and the city of Sarasota — has established detours while the restricted movements are in place.

To access Fruitville Road heading south, motorists will be directed to turn left onto 10th Street, then right on Lemon Avenue. Instead of accessing Boulevard of the Arts from northbound U.S. 41, drivers should travel to 10th Street before turning left.

The left turn onto Boulevard of the Arts is scheduled to reopen in January 2020. The left turn onto Fruitville Road is expected to be restricted until fall 2020.

The $7.47 million roundabout project is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.