U.S. 41 pedestrian crosswalk now open

Pedestrians attempting to cross U.S. 41 near the bayfront now have another option available to them.

The Florida Department of Transportation activated a signalized pedestrian crosswalk at U.S. 41 and First Street today. The HAWK signal — short for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk — stops traffic on-demand after a pedestrian presses a button.

For motorists, the HAWK signal first shows a solid red light, directing them to stop. The solid red light transitions into a flashing red light, which allows drivers to proceed with caution if the pedestrian has cleared that area of the crosswalk.

A video showcasing the HAWK signal system is available on FDOT’s YouTube page.

The installation of the crosswalk was part of a series of changes to the area around U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue the city approved last year. The changes included the addition of a third northbound lane on U.S. 41 and a third left-turn lane from eastbound Gulfstream onto U.S. 41.

In a release, City Manager Tom Barwin said the HAWK signal aligned with the city’s broader transportation priorities.

“We are excited to see this new intersection improvement come to fruition, not only for the increased pedestrian safety that it will provide, but because it helps further our goal of making Sarasota a more walkable and vibrant community,” Barwin said.