Sarasota traffic crash kills woman in garage

Sarasota police are investigating a late Friday traffic crash that killed a woman inside the garage of a home near Lockwood Ridge Road and Bahia Vista Street.

Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Courtland Street around 11:30 p.m. in response to a reported crash of a vehicle into a home. When they arrived, officers were told six women had been inside the home’s garage at the time of the crash.

One woman died at the scene, three others were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and two sustained minor injuries.

Jorge Luis Williams Denis, 29, was charged in the crash: one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, one count of driving with no valid drivers’ license resulting in a death and three counts of driving with no valid drivers’ license resulting in serious bodily injuries.

Denis was booked into the Sarasota County Jail with no bond allowed.