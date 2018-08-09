Car crash causes U.S. 41 closure

A driver suffering from a medical issue caused a collision on U.S. 41 today, leading to a temporary closure of northbound lanes as officials respond to the incident, the Sarasota Police Department said.

At 3:37 p.m., the police department announced on Twitter it was investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail. The driver reportedly struck several vehicles before hitting a power pole near 4141 S. Tamiami Trail, police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said.

Northbound lanes along U.S. 41 were closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident, though the police were working to reopen some as quickly as possible, Judge said. Still, the department said to expect delays and recommended that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Florida Power and Light workers are at the scene responding to the damaged power pole, county spokeswoman Ashley Lusby said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.