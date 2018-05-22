 Skip to main content
street light power outage
Sarasota Tuesday, May. 22, 2018 4 hours ago

City warns of street light outages

Street lights in the Central Cocoanut, Rosemary District and Gillespie Park neighborhoods are temporarily out of order.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

The city announced street lights in the Central Cocoanut, Rosemary District and Gillespie Park neighborhoods are temporarily without power after a private contractor damaged the power line for more than 200 lights.

In a release, city advised those walking in the affected areas after dark to be aware of the outages. The street lights are located on:

  • U.S. 41, between Sixth and Tenth streets
  • Cocoanut Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Tenth Street
  • Sixth Street, from U.S. 41 to Osprey Avenue
  • Osprey Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Tenth Street

The city expects the power to be restored later this week.

