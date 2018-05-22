City warns of street light outages

The city announced street lights in the Central Cocoanut, Rosemary District and Gillespie Park neighborhoods are temporarily without power after a private contractor damaged the power line for more than 200 lights.

In a release, city advised those walking in the affected areas after dark to be aware of the outages. The street lights are located on:

U.S. 41, between Sixth and Tenth streets

Cocoanut Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Tenth Street

Sixth Street, from U.S. 41 to Osprey Avenue

Osprey Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Tenth Street

The city expects the power to be restored later this week.