Southbound I-75 closes after truck strikes overpass

A portion of Interstate 75 is closed at the Proctor Road overpass as crews inspect the bridge and assess the damage.
All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at the Proctor Road overpass are closed after a truck struck the overpass structure.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced at 6:27 p.m. that the affected segment of I-75, located at mile marker 206, is closed so inspection crews can assess the damage. Proctor Road is also closed, the agency said in a release.
FDOT said it anticipated more information would be available in approximately an hour.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.