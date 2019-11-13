Southbound I-75 closes after truck strikes overpass

All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at the Proctor Road overpass are closed after a truck struck the overpass structure.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced at 6:27 p.m. that the affected segment of I-75, located at mile marker 206, is closed so inspection crews can assess the damage. Proctor Road is also closed, the agency said in a release.

FDOT said it anticipated more information would be available in approximately an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.