News
Sarasota Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 3 hours ago

Southbound I-75 closes after truck strikes overpass

A portion of Interstate 75 is closed at the Proctor Road overpass as crews inspect the bridge and assess the damage.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

All southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at the Proctor Road overpass are closed after a truck struck the overpass structure.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced at 6:27 p.m. that the affected segment of I-75, located at mile marker 206, is closed so inspection crews can assess the damage. Proctor Road is also closed, the agency said in a release.

FDOT said it anticipated more information would be available in approximately an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

