Sarasota Ski-A-Rees will donate all Giving Challenge proceeds

During the 2020 Giving Challenge, which begins next week, the Sarasota Ski-A-Rees said today it will not keep any of the money donated to its organization.

Instead, 100% of funds donated, including all matching funds from other sponsors, will go straight to All Faiths Food Bank to help feed families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Giving Challenge, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota and the Patterson Foundation, is an annual fundraising event for nonprofits to raise money for their organizations and will run from noon on April 28 to noon on April 29. Donations between $25 and $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.

“We feel that there is such a great need for food right now and want to try and reach as many people as possible to help give back to the community,” show team member Karen Johnston wrote in an email. “Every little bit will help.”

Johnston encouraged donors to chip in between $25 and $100 to raise funds for the food bank so the efforts will be doubled via matches.

According to a letter from All Faiths Food Bank to Johnston and her husband, who made a separate donation to the organization, 40% of people visiting the food bank drive-through are new clients. In the past 30 days, 12 truckloads of canned meats, fruits and vegetables have been purchased to distribute in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, according to the letter.

“As the need continues to grow, we will remain committed to helping our fellow neighbors,” wrote Rachel Bradley, All Faiths Food Bank director of philanthropy.