Sarasota County agrees to Siesta road swap

With a 4-0 vote on May 22, the Sarasota County Commission got rid of a road it has been struggling to maintain for more than a decade. Instead, it gets control of Siesta Key’s main thoroughfares from the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT will take ownership of North River Road, in North Port between Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, which will allow the organization to use state and federal funding for expensive improvements that the county has been working toward for years.

In exchange, Sarasota County will take responsibility for a segment of State Road 758 that terminates near the north and south bridges to Siesta Key. The state road includes portions of Siesta Drive, Higel Avenue, Midnight Pass Road, Osprey Avenue and Bay Road.

The swap will take place once the agreements are finalized. Interim Director of Public Works Spencer Anderson said that would likely be within the 2018 calendar year.

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said FDOT made an offer and has given little in ongoing negotiations, although they did agree to retain ownership of the Stickney Point and Siesta bridges.

“Unfortunately after all of those negotiations, we’re left with this entire package,” Maio said, indicating that he wanted to see FDOT keep Stickney Point Road. “Take it or leave it.”

The segment of Stickney Point Road was an issue for Sura Kochman, who has been active in opposing the Siesta Promenade project. A proposal for the mixed-use development at the northwest intersection of U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road includes an in-depth traffic study, which Kochman had issues with and believed FDOT would be the best agency to address.

“This patchwork quilt of FDOT’s control … makes no sense,” she told commissioners. “FDOT’s control of Stickney Point Road should not be relinquished.”

Anderson explained that while county transportation staff has said the development is sufficient for review, there hasn’t been additional review yet.

FDOT will retain control of the Stickney Point and Siesta bridges, but the county will control the roads on either end of both bridges.

“There’s some concern that if we do this road swap, FDOT disappears in regard to its interest around Stickney Point Road,” Commissioner Charles Hines said. He added that the organization will still own the intersection and the bridge, and will maintain interest in the Promenade project.

As part of the trade, FDOT agreed to fund improvements to the curve at Siesta Drive and Higel Avenue, near the Siesta Bridge. The county would develop the improvement plan, which would go into effect after the swap takes place.

Residents involved in Make Siesta Drive Safer were eager for the agreement to be finalized. The organization is dedicated to improving conditions along Siesta Drive, and have been focused on problems with that curve. However, Anderson was quick to point out that “it is a fully constrained roadway.”

“The area that we have to make adjustments is very limited, but we will put forth our best efforts to see if we can make any measured difference in that area,” he said.

Also as part of the swap, the county agrees to contribute $24 million in construction costs for 1.6 miles of River Road in fiscal year 2021. FDOT will contribute $41 million for construction on a 4-mile stretch in fiscal year 2024. They will split the cost of a $7 million study in fiscal year 2019.

Since 2002, a total of $52.6 million has been invested into River Road improvements.

“Once they took the bridges, I am very happy to support this,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, although she had to step out for the final vote. She noted that State Road 758 will be “very inexpensive to maintain” in comparison.