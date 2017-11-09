Waterfront condominium sells for $2,517,500

A condominium in The Grande Riviera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dan and Kathy Babcock, of Petoskey, Mich., sold their Unit 200B condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to David Schiffman and Judith Feigon Schiffman, of Evanston, Ill., for $2,517,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,195,000 in 2005.

SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Landings

Sandra King, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1451 Rebecca Lane to Marshall and Andrea Frank, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,691 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1020 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Dennis Constant and Julia Hansen, of Sarasota, for $991,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,849 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $885,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Bruce Weber, trustee, of Sarasota, for $742,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

Kenneth and Pamela Jonson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1605 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Joshua Stone, of Sarasota, for $961,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area.

Marjorie Lipsky and Jeffrey Lipsky, trustees, sold the Unit 1514 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Wendy LaGuardia, Mildred Larson and Peter Larson, of Sarasota, for $705,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,400 in 1992.

Alinari

Gamal and Nancy Riyad sold their Unit 1515 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Nicajack LLC for $520,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2007.

Adams Heights

Terry and Maria Green sold their home at 669 45th St. to David Beckwith, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $425,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,500 in 2015.

Hudson Harbour

Michael Piscopo, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 109 condominium at 800 Hudson Ave. to John Webber and Ana Cristina de Sousa Soares and Rui Manuel de Sousa Soares, of Sarasota, for $369,900. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,588 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Pamela Herrington, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2403 Goldenrod St. to Fernando and Victoria Viteri, of Sarasota, for $328,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $82,000 in 1986.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Julie Bernstein, trustee, sold the Unit 50 condominium at 1718 S. Kestral Park Way to Merissa Bernstein, of Sarasota, for $321,800. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1993.

Bellevue Terrace

Southern Property Group Inc. sold two properties at 3003 Bay St. to Miranda and Randall Barsch, of Sarasota, for $317,000. The first property was built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1969, it has one bath and 320 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $145,000 in 2016.

Grove Lawn

Angela and William Black, of Waxhaw, N.C., sold their home at 2081 Datura St. to Alex Gurley and Shaun Gurley, of Sarasota, for $298,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,540 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,900 in 2001.

Gulf Gate

Patricia and Marcel Storms, of Califon, N.J., sold their home at 6747 Roxbury Drive to HP Florida I LLC for $286,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Flora Villa

Kristin Noel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4514 Cactus Ave. to Karim Khomssi, of Denver, for $259,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Sara Sands

Bryan and Kate Eible, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5153 Sandy Cove Ave. to Lorry Eible, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Whispering Sands

Eileen Kuffel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to Larry and Patricia Tucker, of Waynesville, Ohio, for $430,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1995.

Diane Muhlfeld, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-23 condominium at 112 Whispering Sands Drive to Joseph and Marsha Colianni, of Lake Elmo, Minn., for $405,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1989.

White Sands Village

Richard and Paula Baxter, of New Hope, Pa., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 5661 Midnight Pass Road to Troy Trahan, trustee, of Mandeville, La., for $340,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2004.

George and Judith Blasenak, trustees, sold the Unit 704 condominium at 5653 Midnight Pass Road to Siobhan Nolan for $330,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,500 in 1996.

Siesta Harbor

James Wettlaufer, trustee, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 1215 S. Portofino Drive to Richard and Lori Grabenstatter, of Amherst, N.Y., for $298,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

James and Jennifer Neff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6294 Anise Drive to Betsy and John Stevens, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $559,100 in 2014.

Villa Fiore

Kathleen and Bernard Michals, trustees, sold the home at 8032 Via Fiore to Earl Pottorff, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2001.

Parisienne Gardens

Edward Hilton and Paula Giallongo, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5208 Parisienne Place to Henry and Michelle Lee, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2006.

Lakeshore Village

Martin and June Mansfield, of Osprey, sold their Unit 59 condominium at 3865 Wilshire Drive to Eileen Kuffel, trustee, of Sarasota, for $272,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2013.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Bayside

David and Lavonna Hudson sold their home at 334 Bayside Parkway to Michael and Bianca Dion, of New Hampton, N.H., for $347,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2013.

Sorrento East

Jeffrey Schottenstein, of Miami, sold his home at 108 Corot Drive to Jason Sulvinski and Mandy Schottenstein, of Nokomis, for $257,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2016.