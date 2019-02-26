Siesta Beach ranked Top 10 in TripAdvisor list

Another year, another top-10 ranking for Siesta Beach.

TripAdvisor announced the results of its 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards today, a series of rankings determined by the travel site’s users that includes a list of the top beaches in the country. Siesta Beach placed sixth on the list this year.

That result is actually a demotion for the Sarasota beach: Last year, Siesta Beach was ranked second on the list. A year earlier, it rated No. 1 in the 2017 Travelers’ Choice ratings.

The beach’s prior accolades have drawn mixed reactions from Siesta Key stakeholders. Although some residents have groused about the downsides of tourism, businesses and county officials have expressed excitement about the effects a top ranking can have on the local economy.