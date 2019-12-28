Sarasota shoots to the top of Santa's nice list

The Observer made our list and we’ve checked it twice. We’re here to forget about Sarasota’s naughty and tell you about the nice.

Here’s a round-up of all of Sarasota’s do-gooders this holiday season.

All Faiths Food Bank

All Faiths Food Bank worked to make sure Sarasota families in need could celebrate Thanksgiving this year. The nonprofit gave out more than 8,500 frozen turkeys and side dishes through its partner agencies, school pantries, Boys and Girls Clubs and mobile pantry sites.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office played Santa for nearly 1,500 children throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Gifts were collected at the headquarters for newborns through 18 year olds.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources

Santa is coming to town a few days early with the 15th annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 21. The free event featured a buffet breakfast, toy giveaway, a gift raffle and a visit from Santa at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd. Donations from local residents were accepted through Dec. 17

Manasota Flooring

Sarasota first responders were extended a helping hand from Manasota Flooring on Dec. 18. The company hosted its annual community giveback event by passing out free turkeys to first responders with proof of ID or service. Manasota Flooring uses the event to say “thank you to our local heroes.”

Sarasota Police Department

Holiday shopping can be stressful, but the Sarasota Police Department traded stress for fun for 100 children for “Shop with a Cop” at Target on Dec. 13. Sarasota Housing Authority raised more than $10,000 for the event. Chief Bernadette DiPino said the night is an opportunity for children and officers to get to know each other.