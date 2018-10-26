Sarasota Sheriff's Office launches new app

See a squad car on your block?

Curious about the most wanted criminals in the area?

Want to learn more about sex offenders who might live in your neighborhood?

A new smartphone app rolled out this week by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office can deliver answers to all those things and more.

The app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, has been in the testing stage since early this year and was developed by TheSheriffApp.com.

“We are very excited to officially release this new application to the citizens we serve,” said Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez. “Technology has transformed the way law enforcement functions and now more than ever, citizens are wanting information in real-time. By giving users quick access to information from an official source, we are taking our efforts in information-sharing and communications to the next level.”

Via the app, users can:

Submit a crime tip

View calls for service in real time

See who’s in jail, their crime, bond amount and release date

View the most wanted criminals in Sarasota County

Connect to the agency’s social media platforms

Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

Find a complete list of sex offenders who live nearby

Research unsolved crimes

Access career opportunities

Direct dial select departments within the agency

Users can also set up push notifications through the app to be alerted to news and information direct from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue in 2017 launched its participation in PulsePoint, a nationally released smartphone app that not only lists fire-rescue dispatches in real time, but also alerts users to the location of automatic defibrillator machines and alerts users with knowledge of CPR to reports of cardiac incidents nearby.