Selby Gardens acquires Historic Spanish Point

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced today it will incorporate Osprey’s Historic Spanish Point into its organization, marking a merger of two Sarasota bayfront landmarks.

Selby Gardens’ acquisition came together as Historic Spanish Point faced financial challenges, struggling to generate revenues sufficient to cover its operating budget. During a news conference today, Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said discussions between the two organizations began in February, with Selby Gardens enthusiastic about the opportunity to add Historic Spanish Point as a new campus.

“We’re able to give the residents of Sarasota even more opportunities to learn about plants and history and experience nature,” Rominiecki said.

The merger will go into effect May 1, with Selby Gardens taking on Historic Spanish Point's operating budget and retaining all 16 employees at the 30-acre site. John McCarthy, executive director at Historic Spanish Point, will become a vice president at Selby Gardens working at the newly acquired campus.

Although both properties are closed to the public because of COVID-19, Rominiecki said individuals with memberships at Selby Gardens or Historic Spanish Point would immediately have access to both locations under the new organizational structure.

Rominiecki called Historic Spanish Point significant both as a historical site and as a natural preserve featuring native Florida plants. She said Historic Spanish Point and Selby’s downtown campus had similar missions, and she expressed excitement about the possibility of creating complementary programming at the two properties.

The merger came together after the board of the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, which operated Historic Spanish Point, approached the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in pursuit of a more sustainable future for the site. In a release, representatives for both organizations were optimistic about the new arrangement.

“We are confident that this bold move will allow Historic Spanish Point to realize its full potential and remain an important resource and attraction for the region,” said Pat Ball, president of the Gulf Coast Heritage Association.

“The mission and vision of Selby Gardens and Historic Spanish Point are extremely compatible,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “And we are confident this merger will allow Historic Spanish Point to reach its full potential, in turn allowing Sarasota residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy two significant cultural resources for generations to come.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.