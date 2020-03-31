Sarasota County Schools will remain closed until Friday, May 1, following direction from the Florida Department of Education.

The decision comes just days after the district released its online learning plan for the closures, which originally were scheduled to end April 15.

More than 5,000 laptops were provided to students districtwide so they could continue their learning online, which begins Wednesday.

Throughout the closures, food will continue to be distributed to those students in need.

