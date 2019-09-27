Sarasota Schools recognizes 31 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Sarasota County Schools announced that 31 students in the district have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

2020 district National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Pine View School Lauren Andrews

Rocket Burns

Farrah Cavus

Benjamin Covert

Ethan Dayo

Noah Gaertner

Jack Gallahan

Christiana Guan

Michael Gutierrez

Madison Halcomb

Arik Katz

Vinay Konuru

Emily Merrill

Karl Milland

Lilly Nelson

Edison Obi

Milo Ruffing

Tricia Saputera

Alana Schreibman

Kristoffer Selberg

Forrest St. Pierre

Hannah Sticht

Charlie Sutcuoglu

Hannah Varghese

Jaden Wiesinger

Makena Winch

Carter Zilleckis Riverview High School Alexander Gardner

Sadie Siegel Sarasota High School Elizabeth Abbott Venice High School Benjamin Snyder

Of the 31 semifinalists, 27 students are from Pine View School, two are from Riverview High School, one is from Sarasota High School and one is from Venice High School.

More than 1.5 million juniors in 21,000 high schools nationwide applied for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. To enter the academic competition –– which awards scholarships and recognition –– high school students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as well as meet other participation requirements

Qualifying students were notified through their schools on whether they were a semifinalist or a commended student. Of the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level and will be notified in February.