Sarasota Schools recognizes 31 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship began in 1955.
Sarasota County Schools announced that 31 students in the district have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Of the 31 semifinalists, 27 students are from Pine View School, two are from Riverview High School, one is from Sarasota High School and one is from Venice High School.
More than 1.5 million juniors in 21,000 high schools nationwide applied for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. To enter the academic competition –– which awards scholarships and recognition –– high school students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as well as meet other participation requirements
Qualifying students were notified through their schools on whether they were a semifinalist or a commended student. Of the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level and will be notified in February.