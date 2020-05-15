After COVID-19 caused Sarasota County Schools to hold the remainder of the school year online, many were left with questions about end-of-the-year events such as proms and graduation ceremonies.

Although the district is hoping to hold individual graduation ceremonies for the various high schools in July, some schools have elected to have special celebrations to honor their seniors at the end of the school year.

Booker High School will host a celebration from 10-11:30 a.m. May 22 on the Bayside Lawn outside the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Students from the school's Visual and Performing Arts Program will arrive in scheduled waves to collect a graduation gift and have their photo taken. They also will get to see their discipline-area teacher in person.

Students and staff will follow social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, a group of parents, along with Pine View's volunteer organization, will honor the school's seniors from 10-11:30 a.m. May 23 in the Van Wezel parking lot.

Seniors will park with one space in between each car and will stay in the spots in front of their cars. They are asked to bring chairs and stay in their designated spot.

Once all the students are positioned, friends and relatives of the graduates will drive through the lot to celebrate them. The students will not wear caps and gowns because it is not their graduation ceremony, but an event to commemorate the milestone.

Family and friends are encouraged to decorate their cars to honor the graduates.