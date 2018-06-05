Sarasota school district launches summer meal program for kids

Sarasota County Schools this week launched its summer meal program, in concert with the All Faith’s Food Bank and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Through July 19, 13 Sarasota public schools will be open for breakfast and lunch for children Mondays through Thursdays.

According to a news release from the school district, about 50 percent of its schoolchildren are eligible for free or reduced lunches during the school year. When summer break arrives, many of those children face the risk of uncertain food sources, the district said.

“I don’t know of any other school district who tackles summer hunger like Sarasota County,” commented Scott Lempe, assistant superintendent and COO of Sarasota County Schools. “Despite the affluence of our community, many of our children go hungry every day. This program helps us fulfill an honorable obligation to ensure children during the summer months remain happy and healthy.”

Anyone 18 or younger is eligible to receive free meals. This is the 21st year Sarasota County Schools has implemented a summer feeding program to end hunger throughout the district.

Through July 19, the following Sarasota County Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Thursday:

· Atwater Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

· Booker Middle School: 7:15 – 7:45 a.m.; 11 – 11:30 a.m.

· Brookside Middle School: 7 – 7:30 am.; 11 – 11:30 a.m.

· Cranberry Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 11 – 12:15 p.m.

· Emma E. Booker Elementary School: 8 – 8:45 a.m.; 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

· Fruitville Elementary School: 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.; 11 – 12:30 p.m.

· Glenallen Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 – Noon

· Gocio Elementary School: 8 – 8:45 a.m.; 11 – Noon

· Gulf Gate Elementary School: 8:15 – 9 a.m.; 11 – 12:15 p.m.

· Heron Creek Middle School: 7 – 7:30 a.m.; 11 – 11:30 a.m.

· Lamarque Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 10:45 – 12:15 p.m.

· Tuttle Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

· Wilkinson Elementary School: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

In addition, the following Sarasota County Schools will provide a mix of fresh produce, meats and groceries in conjunction with the All Faith’s Food Bank Mobile Pantry program through Aug. 21:

· Booker Middle School: Jun 4, Jun 18, Jul 2, Jul 16, Aug 6, Aug 20 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

· Brentwood Elementary School: Jun 11, Jul 9, Aug 13 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

· Fruitville Elementary School: Jun 20, Jul 18, Aug 15 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

· Gulf Gate Elementary School: Jun 19, Jul 17, Aug 21 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

· Riverview High School: Jun 5, July 3, Aug 7 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.