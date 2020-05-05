Sarasota School board talks summer camps, reopening

As the first phase of reopening the state begins, many are left questioning when school functions will resume.

In Sarasota County, the answer still remains unknown as leaders try to plan for the next few months.

"The crystal ball is really cloudy," interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran said at a Tuesday school board meeting.

Corcoran told board members that district leaders are making plans for summer learning as the regular school year inches toward a close.

Leaders in June hope to provide virtual one-on-one sessions for students who need to complete a few assignments before graduation or who have incomplete grades as a result of virtual learning.

"We're hoping to identify those students who have the most need," Corcoran said.

Additionally, she said leaders hope to offer mini-summer learning academies for students in transitional years, such as beginning kindergarten or moving into middle or high school.

Should students be allowed back on campuses, Corcoran said there are many preparations the district would have to make.

For example, students would need to be nine to a room with one teacher to follow social distancing guidelines. However, there is not enough classroom space nor enough teachers to provide these accommodations.

Additionally, the district does not have enough buses or drivers to allow six feet of distancing between students.

Corcoran said it also is unclear at this time whether the schools will open normally in August.

"It's a lot more questions than answers unfortunately at this point," Corcoran said.