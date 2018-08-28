Sarasota School Board incumbents hold the line

Incumbents Bridget Ziegler, Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin all won re-election to the Sarasota County School Board on Tuesday, maintaining the makeup of what has been a divided elected body.

Ziegler

In the District 1 race, Ziegler defeated challenger Nick Guy 50.6% to 49.41%. Ziegler has been on the School Board since 2014, first appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to fill a vacancy and then victorious in an election later that year.

In District 4, incumbent Shirley Brown beat Karen Rose 50.4% to 49.6%. Brown has been on the board since 2006 and touted her experience as a leading selling point.

In District 5, incumbent Jane Goodwin earned re-election in a four-way race. Goodwin got 53.2% of the vote, beating out her next closest competitor, Pamela Gavette, who earned 22.3%. Richard Linden got 13.3%, and Justin Cody Willis got 11.3%.

After the results came in, all three winners discussed their priorities for their next terms — and the future dynamics of an often-contentious board. Ziegler has frequently found herself in the minority among a divided group — such as earlier this year, when the board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Todd Bowden a positive review and raise.

Goodwin

She hoped the board would be able to find opportunities to work collegially even if philosophical disagreements remain.

“I, personally will do the same self reflection this evening and in the next couple days: How do we come together and find common ground, set aside any personal disagreements and focus?” Ziegler said.

Although Brown offered a mixed assessment of Bowden in her personal review, she ultimately rated him as better-than effective. Brown was one of three board members who voted in July to round up Bowden's average review score and award him a raise.