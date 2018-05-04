Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler filed her intent this week to seek re-election in November.

“In the coming months, I look forward to sharing my vision for continued improvement in vital areas such as school safety, increased government transparency, fiscal responsibility, empowerment of parents and other policy proposals that I’d like to see pursued in Sarasota County,” she wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

Ziegler, a mother and businesswoman, was appointed to the board in June 2014 to fill a vacancy. She was subsequently elected in November 2014.

Ziegler is running for the District 1 seat, and is being challenged by former teacher Nick Guy.

Incumbent Shirley Brown filed to run again for the District 4 seat, as well as retired Executive Director of Middle Schools for Sarasota County Karen Rose. Incumbent Jane Goodwin and Venice substitute teacher Pamela Gavette plan to run for the District 5 seat.