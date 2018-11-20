SANCA brainstorms operational changes

The agency responsible for operating Nathan Benderson Park knows it has work to do.

In June, as the county reviewed its 2018-19 budget, officials were critical of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates. The nonprofit required $1.16 million in county funding to run the 600-acre park and rowing facility — nearly four times as much as the county was required to contribute, per a 2014 operating agreement.

County commissioners were hesitant to offer a long-term commitment to SANCA, instead approving a one-year agreement to continue using the agency to manage the park. The board said it would use the next year to evaluate its future relationship with SANCA, expressing hope the organization could find options for making the park profitable.

Even supporters of SANCA encouraged the group to seriously examine its options for generating more revenue or reducing expenses.

“Where are other opportunities to raise money, to shrink this down a little bit?” Commissioner Charles Hines asked in June. “That’s what I want to hear from you all.”

Since then, SANCA officials have been working with county staff on options for adjusting operations in hopes of achieving better balance in the Benderson Park budget. In October, SANCA President and CEO Stephen Rodriguez provided an update to the County Commission on the organization’s strategic planning.

Action agenda After holding a retreat in August with Nathan Benderson Park stakeholders and partners, SANCA has identified these items as goals it hopes to achieve in the near future: Adjusting the SANCA governance structure

Conducting a budget review and reorganization

Pursuing plans to construct the Aquatic Nature Center

Establishing a partnership with Mote Marine Aquarium

Increasing community education efforts regarding Nathan Benderson Park

Fundraising

Updating the park master plan

Already, SANCA has moved to expand its board of directors to 15 members. The group held a retreat in August, during which it developed a list of action items and key strategies it hoped to pursue soon. The items range from organizational restructuring to a comprehensive master plan analyzing options for improving Benderson Park with an eye toward a healthier fiscal condition.

“What other opportunities are out there?” Rodriguez asked. “Is it a wakeboard park out there? Do we need pickleball courts? What can service the community, and what can help to make the park sustainable?”

One of the leading priorities for SANCA is the construction of an Aquatic Nature Center. For years, SANCA has sought funds to help construct a boathouse at Benderson Park. Despite a multimillion-dollar commitment from the Nathan Benderson Community Park Foundation, those involved have failed to secure the money necessary to build the $10 million structure.

Rodriguez hopes a renewed focus on building the boathouse will help make the project a reality. SANCA sees the Aquatic Nature Center as a central facility for hosting events and other activities, which could ultimately help generate revenue.

“It’s more than just a place to store boats,” Rodriguez said. “That would be the heart and soul of our programming for the community.”

Throughout his presentation, Rodriguez emphasized opportunities for offering and promoting a more diverse array of events and programs at Benderson Park.

“Something you’ll see rolling out is expanding the programming to not just the water, but the land,” Rodriguez said. “We have a 600-acre park out there.”

Rodriguez said SANCA would continue to work with county staff on the implementation of the goals the organization outlined. Hines said he was encouraged by the presentation.

Even though there are ongoing financial challenges, Hines called Benderson Park an important county asset that helped diversify the attractions Sarasota offers to visitors.

“It’s good that we have that park to offset our beaches and other things,” Hines said.