Roundabout art installation set for Saturday

Another roundabout sculpture will be erected downtown this weekend.

On Saturday, crews will install the sculpture “Jumping Fish” in the roundabout at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue. The city announced the northwest quadrant of the roundabout will be closed from approximately 6:45-10 a.m. to accommodate the project.

The 16-foot sculpture was designed by artist Jeffrey Laramore. The city budgeted $150,000 in public art funds for the project.

The city currently has open calls to artists for additional roundabout sculpture projects on U.S. 41 at 10th and 14th streets.