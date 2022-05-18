Sarasota remains No. 9 on Top 10 Best Places to Live list

Sarasota is an expensive place to live. City planners and commissioners are working on a plan to make housing more attainable to more people by drafting an amendment to the comprehensive plan.

It’s expensive in large part because it’s a highly desirable place to be, a distinction reaffirmed by U.S. News & World Report, which in its 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2022-23 ranked the Sarasota No. 9 overall in the country for the second straight year and No. 1 in Florida.

The annual Best Places to Live list ranks metro areas based on quality of life, job market, value and desirability.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 ranking of Top 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

“People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm,” the report reads. "One of the city’s up-and-coming neighborhoods is the Rosemary District, where eclectic murals decorate storefronts and modern condominiums and hotels sit near casual breakfast cafes.”

Other Florida cities ranked in the top 40 were Naples (12), Melbourne (20), Jacksonville (24) and Tampa (39).

“We’re pleased Sarasota once again has been aptly recognized as a top place to live in the entire nation and now No. 1 in Florida,” said Mayor Erik Arroyo. “Our world-class amenities, including the cultural arts, natural beauty, extensive public park spaces and newly extended Legacy Trail, thriving original restaurants, unique shopping, walkable downtown and recent micro-mobility options combine to create a very desirable city.”

In addition to its No. 9 overall ranking, Sarasota was ranked on several other top 10 lists by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 1 among Best Places to Retire, No. 3 among Fastest-Growing Places and No. 7 on the list of Safest Places to Live in the U.S.