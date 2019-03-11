Keep using your old recycling bins, city says

Despite the excitement that comes with the arrival of a shiny new recycling bin, city officials say residents have to keep using their old bins for now.

Earlier this month, the city began distributing wheeled recycling bins as part of a shift to a new single-stream recycling system. But, because the city’s agreement with its current contractor is still in place until the end of the month, the new bins can’t be used until April 1.

In a release, the city instructed residents to keep using their old bins until the new system goes into effect next month. After April 1, residents can place those old bins on the curb and the city will collect them to be repurposed or recycled.