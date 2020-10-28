Plans advance for Main Street bar

A divided Planning Board voted 3-2 to recommend approval of a site plan and liquor license application for Raffurty’s Bar and Grill on Main Street despite opposition from residents of a nearby condominium — and a representative for a residential building that doesn’t exist yet.

Raffurty’s, located at 1888 Main St., is seeking the city’s permission to use a 4COP liquor license, which allows beer, wine and liquor sales without regard for food sales. When the bar and restaurant opened in March 2019, it operated with an SRX liquor license, which requires a business to derive at least half of its income from food sales.

Rob Robinson, an attorney representing Raffurty’s, said the business generated more income from liquor sales due to the price of alcohol. Although the city classifies a 4COP license as a nightclub license, Robinson said Raffurty’s would maintain the same business model and offer food sales whenever it’s open.

“The only change you would notice if you were to go into that restaurant a month from now is, up on the wall, the liquor license is going to look different,” Robinson said. “Other than that, Raffurty’s is going to remain the same as it is today.”

The proposal drew opposition from the nearby Rivo on Ringling condo at 1771 Ringling Blvd. and representatives for a proposed residential building at 1991 Main St. Those residential interests expressed concern about the noise generated at Raffurty’s. Although Robinson pointed out the business has never been found to violate the city’s noise ordinance, Rivo residents said music from the bar is audible more than 500 feet away.

“This noise is raucous, loud and disturbing and can be heard through hurricane windows in the upper floors of Rivo,” Rivo resident Dan Lobeck said.

The Planning Board added a condition to its recommendation of approval stating that no amplified noise or speakers should be allowed on the second-floor patio unless the business obtains a temporary or special events permit from the city.

Board members David Morriss and Kathy Kelley Ohlrich cast dissenting votes, with Morriss arguing that residents had legitimate concerns.

Board member Damien Blumetti said that the city should not only seek to cater to residents in the mixed-use downtown core.

“If we only solely look at this from a residential perspective, then yeah, maybe it’s not ideal,” Blumetti said. “But it’s not supposed to be.”