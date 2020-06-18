Protests spark dialog on police policy, reform

Gathered outside of the Goodwill on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Newtown, the leaders of a protest against police brutality and racial injustice were intent on striking a different tone from previous demonstrations.

Four days earlier, protesters decrying the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., had taken a knee alongside law enforcement personnel outside of the Sarasota Police Department in a show of solidarity. But on June 6, organizers had no interest in that sort of camaraderie, which they felt undermined the message they wanted to communicate.

With a crowd of hundreds gathered to listen, speakers rallied against the police as a rotten institution, calling out local law enforcement leaders and outlining specific demands for major reforms.

“We are not here for photo ops with the cops,” Kenra Whyte said. “We are not here for kneeling with the cops. We are not here for giving roses to the cops.”

Just as it was a departure from the sentiment of earlier protests, the fiery tone of the June 6 event was also a stark contrast from a discussion at Monday’s City Commission meeting. Before the board agreed to move toward investing in body cameras for the Sarasota Police Department, multiple commissioners offered effusive praise for the work the police have done.

“I think they handled the recent protests extremely well and showed compassion for the protesters and understanding of what is going on,” Commissioner Liz Alpert said. “I can’t say enough good things about them.”

As nationwide protests draw attention to local agencies, Sarasota law enforcement leaders say building community trust is a priority. The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have said they’re proud of their efforts to foster strong relationships with stakeholder groups, but they also want to respond to concerns the public is raising. They’ve said they’re willing to consider potential opportunities for improvement, but they’ve also expressed opposition to some calls for change.

Meanwhile, those leading the protests are pledging to keep fighting in pursuit of more substantial changes.

“We are here, and we are here for justice,” said Ruth Beltran, an activist with Answer Suncoast, at the June 6 protest. “Life as usual must be disrupted.”

Building a movement

That protest was organized by The Rodney Mitchell Foundation and Black Lives Matter Manasota, two organizations whose advocacy for police reform predates the recent wave of public unrest.

Natasha Clemons led a march from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway on Saturday, June 6, part of a series of protest events organized by The Rodney Mitchell Foundation and Black Lives Matter Manasota.

Natasha Clemons created the Rodney Mitchell Foundation after her son, Rodney Mitchell, was shot and killed by Sarasota sheriff deputies after a 2012 traffic stop. Although a federal court ruled the deputies acted in self-defense, Clemons alleges both the stop and the shooting were the product of racial bias.

“My son didn’t stand a chance,” Clemons said.

The deputies involved, Troy Sasse and Adam Shaw, said they fired after Mitchell shifted out of park, and they feared he would hit them with his car. In an email, the sheriff’s office referred to the results of the litigation and stood behind its policy allowing deputies to shoot at moving vehicles.

“Albeit a tragic outcome, our agency reviewed our policies at the time of the incident and several times since,” the email said.

Clemons is demanding the dismissal of both employees involved in the shooting, now sergeants. She also wants the removal of other officers with a history of improper use of force.

“I am determined, and I will get justice for my son,” Clemons said. “I don’t care how long it takes.”

Black Lives Matter Manasota has outlined seven policy demands for local officials. In addition to heightened consequences for misconduct, the group is calling for the creation of a citizen review board for the sheriff’s office. It’s also advocating for reallocating funds dedicated to law enforcement and using the money for other initiatives targeted at Sarasota’s Black community.

Community engagement

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino looks at the protests of the past weeks and is proud — both of the work her officers have done and of the citizens that have kept the demonstrations peaceful.

“I think that speaks volumes to our police and our community,” DiPino said.

Deputy Police Chief Pat Robinson took a knee alongside protesters during a demonstration outside the Sarasota Police Station Tuesday, June 2. The police department has said it takes pride in its community engagement efforts.

Since DiPino was hired in 2012, she has placed an emphasis on community-based policing. She describes the philosophy as one that seeks to foster productive relationships with the public and encourages creative problem-solving beyond arrests. She thinks the approach has been effective, including with Sarasota’s Black residents. She said the crime rate has gone down in the city annually, which she attributed in part to strengthening community connections.

Still, she acknowledges grievances some residents are raising aren’t baseless. She scheduling meetings with some protesters, and she sees an opportunity to create a community dialogue. She reiterated her support for the department’s work but said there’s always room to improve.

“Law enforcement throughout history has some black eyes on how it’s behaved,” DiPino said. “My commitment is that we’re going to do better, be better and serve honorably.”

Both the police department and the sheriff’s office are highlighting steps they’ve taken in an attempt to address systemic racism, discourage conflict escalation and build public trust. DiPino and Sheriff Tom Knight have condemned the actions of Derek Chauvin, the officer indicted on murder charges in the death of Floyd.

The Sarasota Police Department has already adopted all of the “8 Can’t Wait” policies identified by Campaign Zero, a national initiative to end police violence. The sheriff’s office has adopted seven of the eight policies.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office launched a new campaign responding to ongoing national discussion of police reform. Titled “How We Serve,” the campaign outlines the department’s partnerships with community groups. It highlights training policies related to racial bias, crisis intervention, ethics and more.

The sheriff’s office is also speaking to some potential reforms it doesn’t support. The “How We Serve” website says the office has researched the use of body cameras and does not intend to implement a program, citing cost and efficacy concerns.

The website touches on the one 8 Can’t Wait policy the sheriff hasn’t adopted: banning shooting at moving vehicles. The department notes deputies are only empowered to shoot at a moving vehicle “if the vehicle is being used as a method of deadly force.” The department said it has no plans to change that policy.

And the website also pushes back against calls to reduce police funding to support other services. In 2020, the sheriff’s office received $120.3 million from the county’s general fund, 38.2% of the general fund budget. The department said the sheriff’s office addresses social issues through programs targeted at homelessness and addiction.

Advocates for defunding the police have suggested many issues agencies deal with would be better handled by specialized social workers. DiPino agreed. She estimated the majority of use-of-force incidents involve responses to calls related to homelessness, mental health and addiction. She doesn’t think that should be the police’s purview — but she doesn’t think money should be diverted from police budgets to address those issues.

In 2020, the SPD received $36.2 million from the city’s general fund, 48.1% of the general fund budget. A 2019 study, commissioned by the city and produced by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, suggested the city should consider hiring between 20 and 41 additional officers beyond current levels.

The policies adopted locally haven’t prevented some concerns about police behavior. A video posted on social media earlier this month showed a Sarasota police officer with his knee on the neck of a Black man being arrested on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and firearms possession. Although an initial review of the arrest said the use of force appeared to be reasonable, DiPino said she was “disturbed” to see the kneeling and said the department did not advocate the use of that tactic. After viewing video of the arrest, DiPino placed the officer on leave and initiated an internal affairs investigation.

Ronald Davenport speaks at a press conference on the bayfront on Tuesday, June 16.

On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter Manasota shared a statement on behalf of the family of Ronald Davenport, alleging Sarasota police officers abused Davenport during an arrest after a traffic stop on May 12. The police department announced later that day it had opened an internal affairs investigation into the arrest after learning about it on social media earlier this month. The department also shared a probable cause affidavit in which an officer reported Davenport left his car during the stop and resisted arrest without force.

DiPino said the department uses several layers of review to determine the appropriateness of force. She also noted that police officers are human and said she hoped the protests would lead to a better understanding from residents of the challenges law enforcement workers face.

“In the context of all the encounters police officers have, to use that to say the police are the bad guys?” DiPino said. “To me, it’s very disheartening.”

A speaker at the June 6 protest spoke to that point, stating the acceptance of bad behavior by individual officers tarnishes the reputation of an entire force. As local officials consider their next steps, Black Lives Matter Manasota and The Rodney Mitchell Foundation are pressing forward.

“I’m asking you all to continue to stand with me,” Clemons said June 3. “And I will stand to the last breath of me.”