Sarasota police try to identify body found on Lido Beach

Sarasota Police are hoping to identify the body of a woman found Tuesday night on Lido Beach, and investigators are asking for the public’s help.

The woman police are seeking to identify wore a T-shirt with this logo.

The department said on Wednesday the remains of a woman, likely in her 50s or 60s, were found on the shoreline around 9 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the woman alive on the beach about an hour earlier.

No signs of foul play were evident. The body has been taken to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death.

Investigators said the woman wore a gray T-shirt that said “Broken Horn Saddlery” and blue shorts.

Sarasota Police detectives are asking if the public has a loved one who they haven’t heard from or they haven’t been in touch with them recently, to give Sarasota Police Criminal Investigations Division a call at 941-263-6070.