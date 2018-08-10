Sarasota police investigate drowning

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was found dead near the Tenth Street Boat Ramp today.

Officers responded to a report regarding a woman in the water around 2:15 p.m., the department announced in a release. When they arrived on the scene, they found the woman already deceased.

The boat ramp is closed as the Police Department investigates the drowning. The department asked boaters to use Ken Thompson Park while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.