Sarasota Police set street closure schedule for Holiday Parade

With the 25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade on tap for Saturday, Dec. 4, the Sarasota Police Department on Monday released a series of street closures for the event, which proceeds on Main Street from U.S. 301 to J.D. Hamel Park.

In addition to the street closures, vehicle tow-away zones will be in effect hours before the parade’s 7 p.m. start.

The 2020 edition of the parade was canceled.

The street closure schedule begins on Saturday and extends as late as past midnight:

9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Osprey to US 301

9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue

11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Main Street closed from US 41 to Orange Avenue

Noon to 12:30 a.m.: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue; Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville; East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard; School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville; First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue

2:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street

3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Gulfstream Avenue closed from US 41 to McAnsh

Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure. Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.



