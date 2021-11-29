 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 25 min ago

Sarasota Police set street closure schedule for Holiday Parade

Annual event returns to Main Street after missing 2020.
by: Observer Staff Staff

With the 25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade on tap for Saturday, Dec. 4, the Sarasota Police Department on Monday released a series of street closures for the event, which proceeds on Main Street from U.S. 301 to J.D. Hamel Park.

In addition to the street closures, vehicle tow-away zones will be in effect hours before the parade’s 7 p.m. start.

The 2020 edition of the parade was canceled.

The street closure schedule begins on Saturday and extends as late as past midnight:

9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from Osprey to US 301
9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue
11 a.m.  to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from US 41 to Orange Avenue
Noon to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue; Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville; East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard; School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville; First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue
2:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street
3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Gulfstream Avenue closed from US 41 to McAnsh

Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure.  Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.  For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.    

 


 

