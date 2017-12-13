Dec. 10

WHO CARTED?

11 a.m. — 3500 block of Tangier Terrace

Property damage: A man was out of town for five days and returned to discover someone had tampered with all three of his golf carts. The man said he leaves the carts parked in his driveway, but they are hidden by trees and bushes. The man went to start the carts and none of them would start. He looked in the engine of one of the carts, and it appeared as though someone had poured an unknown substance into the oil reservoir, causing the engine to seize up. An estimate pegged the cost of repairs at about $3,000 per cart, the man said. The man wanted a report of the incident for insurance purposes.

Dec. 11

INTO THE NIGHT

1:37 a.m. — 1600 block of Waldemere Street

Suspicion: An officer was patrolling in the area when he saw a person wearing dark clothing in the front yard of a residence. By the time the officer was able to reverse his car to where he originally saw the person, that individual had fled the area in an unknown direction. The officer made contract with the property owner, who said nothing appeared to have been broken into.

BUS BROUHAHA

6:12 a.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: A man reported that he and his girlfriend got into an argument at a restaurant. The man said the argument started because his girlfriend wanted him to drop her off at a bus station, but the man said he didn’t have time because he had to go to school. The two came to an agreement they would go home together and let things cool off.

SHOT IN THE DARK

Noon — 2100 block of 11th Place

Property damage: A man said an unknown suspect fired three shots into the back of his home. The man said he did not witness the incident or see the shots being fired, and he was not sure when the incident happened. He said it could have occurred any time within the past couple of weeks. An officer noted three separate shots on the north side of the home. There were no casings in the area, but the officer found a mangled pellet lodged into the base of the home. The officer determined all three shots were consistent with a pellet gun. The man said he just wanted the incident documented.