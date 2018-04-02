Sarasota police: Officers wound man who pulled gun

A man who police said produced a gun when officers stopped to talk with him was shot in the leg overnight in the 2500 block of 12th Street.

The two officers were not hurt.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for wounds to his leg.

A spokeswoman for the Sarasota Police Department didn’t not identify the officers by their full names in a release to the media this morning.

The spokeswoman gave this account of the incident:

Following three commercial burglaries in the past three nights in the 2100 block of 13th Street, a pair of officers on patrol nearby around 12:50 a.m. spotted a man on a bicycle and tried to speak with him.

Officers reported the man reached into his waistband and pulled out a pistol. One officer fired several shots, hitting the man in the leg. Both officers rendered first aid until Fire-Rescue units arrived.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The officer who fired was placed on paid administrative leave, as per department routine policy.

More details on this incident are expected later today.