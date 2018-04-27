Sarasota Police offers drug-disposal initiative

Unwanted or expired prescription medications can be turned in for proper disposal this weekend as part of an awareness campaign presented by the Sarasota Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative addresses a public safety and health need. According to the Sarasota Police, medications that sit unused are susceptible to misuse. Abused prescription drugs are most often sourced from family members, studies have shown.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, the public is encouraged to bring unwanted medications (no liquids or needles) to the front lobby of the Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane. The service is free and anonymous.

Officials say flushing unwanted medications down the drain or dropping them in the trash can lead to safety or environmental hazards downstream.

The Sarasota Police Department also has a permanent drop-box in the Adams Lane lobby that can be accessed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.