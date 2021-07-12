A preliminary investigation into a weekend shooting incident on Lido Key indicates a former employee went into a condominium building and fired several shots before barricading himself inside a room and eventually shooting himself, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

The incident remains under investigation, according to a release from the Police Department today. Shortly before midnight Friday, police responded to a shooting at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive, the address of the L'elegance on Lido Key condo. Callers told police dispatch the gunman was a recently fired maintenance worker who was angry about losing his job.

The police said an initial investigation showed the suspected gunman went to a specific condo with the intent of hurting a man who resided there. The man and woman living at the condo fled, and the gunman reportedly fired multiple shots at them before going into a parking garage and shooting into two unoccupied vehicles. The man and woman escaped without serious injury, according to the release.

The gunman then barricaded himself inside a condo, police said. Officers found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Police Department encouraged anyone with information on the case to share it with authorities by calling the SPD criminal investigations division at 263-6070. Members of the public can also leave an anonymous tip via Sarasota County Crime Stoppers by calling 366-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.