Sarasota police investigating death of man found in the bay

The body of an unidentified adult male was found floating near Bayfront Drive. Police do not expect foul play.
Sarasota police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the area of 5 Bayfront Drive. The body was found just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. It is considered by the SPD as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said on Friday.
A citizen called dispatch after discovering the body. Police do not suspect foul play and the investigation remains active. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.