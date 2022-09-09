Sarasota police investigating death of man found in the bay

Sarasota police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the area of 5 Bayfront Drive. The body was found just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. It is considered by the SPD as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said on Friday.

A citizen called dispatch after discovering the body. Police do not suspect foul play and the investigation remains active. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.