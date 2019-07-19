Sarasota police investigating crash involving police motorcycle

Sarasota police were called to the intersection of South Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) and Ringling Boulevard on reports of a traffic crash with injuries around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found the crash involved a four-door sedan and a Sarasota police motorcycle.

The motorcycle officer was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The department's crime scene unit responded to the scene, and preliminary investigation shows the vehicle hit the back of the motorcycle. The driver of the sedan is being cooperative, officials said.

Parts of Ringling Boulevard and South Washington Boulevard on either side of the intersection were closed during the initial investigation, but have since reopened.

Police will continue to investigate the crash, officials said.