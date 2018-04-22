Sarasota police investigate shooting on Lido Beach

Sarasota police are investigating a shooting on Lido Beach this evening, according to a tweet sent by the department at 7:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the department, shots were fired in a fight on Lido Beach just before 7 p.m. No one was hurt, and those responsible have been arrested.

Witnesses on social media described police and other first responders racing to the scene and setting up a crime scene.

The department said its investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.