Sarasota Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 2 hours ago

Sarasota police investigate shooting on Lido Beach

No injuries reported in 7 p.m. fight, police say.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Sarasota police are investigating a shooting on Lido Beach this evening, according to a tweet sent by the department at 7:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the department, shots were fired in a fight on Lido Beach just before 7 p.m. No one was hurt, and those responsible have been arrested.

Witnesses on social media described police and other first responders racing to the scene and setting up a crime scene. 

The department said its investigation is continuing.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

