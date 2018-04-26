 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 1 hour ago

Sarasota police investigate report of shots fired near schools; no injuries reported

Officers also received reports of motorcycle backfires in the same area, at the same time.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Schools along Fruitville Road went on a precautionary lockdown this afternoon after authorities received reports of possible gunfire in the area, police reported

St. Martha Catholic School, Bishop Nevins Academy and Cardinal Mooney High took safety measures while police fanned out in the neighborhoods nearby. No evidence of gunfire was found, and police later said motorcycle backfires had also been reported in the same area at the same time, around 3 p.m. 

In a social media post, a spokeswoman for Sarasota Police wrote "an adult responded to the Sarasota Police Department front desk to report that his motorcycle had backfired in the same location at the same time.''

No injuries were reported. 

Officers on the scene assisted the schools in their dismissals while also canvassing the area.

 

 

 

The Author: Cassidy Alexander

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus community events if they involve dogs. I’m a Florida native, and University of North Florida graduate with degrees in journalism and graphic design. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 304.

