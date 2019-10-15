Sarasota Police investigate potential murder-suicide

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the death of a man and a woman in the 1200 block of 32nd Street. The department said initial investigations indicate the deaths were a murder-suicide.

In a release today, the department identified the deceased individuals as elderly and said officers believe the deaths are an isolated incident.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact the SPD Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.