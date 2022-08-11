Sarasota police increases traffic law enforcement, education

The Sarasota Police Department will conduct a reprise of its High Visibility Enforcement program through May 2023 in an effort to deter unlawful behaviors.

The program increases enforcement of traffic laws as well as education for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, in addition to SPD's normal patrol duties. Sarasota ranks in the top 20 Florida cities for traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The University of North Florida and Florida Department of Transportation fund the HVE program with an emphasis on improving the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. Enforcement will be held on several roads within the city, their selection based on crash data, including:

U.S. 301 from 12th Street to 24th Street;

South Tamiami Trail from Bahia Vista to Siesta Drive;

North Tamiami Trail from Panama Drive to Gary Drive; and

Fruitville Road from Beneva Road to Tarpon Avenue.

With the HVE program, SPD aims to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by promoting voluntary compliance with traffic laws and will primarily focus on education. Traffic law violations may result in warnings or citations.