On the morning of March 15, Sarasota Police Patrol Officers arrested 21-year-old Rashaad Williams and 20-year-old Ke’Andre Walker after a traffic stop.

The officers performed the traffic stop on Washington Boulevard after being advised that Williams’s and Walker’s vehicle was traveling over the speed limit with its high beams on.

According to a release by Sarasota Police Department, officials noticed Walker “making hand movements around him” and smelled the odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle.

“Williams, the passenger, looked back and made hand movements under his seat and towards [the] passenger side door,” as stated in the release. “Walker and Williams were asked to step out of the vehicle. Before Williams stepped out of the vehicle, he handed Officers a ziploc bag containing marijuana inside it.”

In total, the officers reportedly seized a Glock 22 firearm, 13 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition, 62 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

Williams and Walker are being held at the Sarasota County Jail where Williams is facing several felony charges and Walker is facing two misdemeanor charges.