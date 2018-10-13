Authorities investigate suspicious packages at post office

The Sarasota Police Department has secured a perimeter around the post office at 1661 Ringling Blvd. as authorities investigate suspicious packages left at the building this afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. today, an individual left three packages in a common area at the post office, the police department said. The department’s Explosive Material Unit determined the scene warranted further investigation. The building and surrounding area was closed to the public.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Unit are working with the police on the investigation. The police has set up a 300-foot perimeter around the building “in an abundance of caution,” according to SPD Lieutenant Bruce King.