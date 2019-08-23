Sarasota Police plan to implement a High Visibility Enforcement program through next spring in the downtown core of the city and elsewhere, aiming to boost the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

Sarasota County was among 25 Florida counties noted for crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists. The study, performed by the University of North Florida in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation, similarly noted these other counties, most with some sort of urban core: Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Broward, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Lucie and Volusia.

State funding was granted to these 25 counties for the purposes of implementing the Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow campaign.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority. We want every driver, pedestrian and bicyclist to understand and know the rules of the road,” said Officer Jason Frank, Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit in a prepared statement.

Officers will conduct HVE enforcement throughout the city, with an emphasis on the downtown core and other areas including, Fruitville Road between Pompano Avenue and Mimosa Drive; U.S. 301 from Mound Street to 10th Street; U.S. 301 from Mound Street to 10th Street and U.S. 41 from Mound Street to Hansen Street.

These locations were chosen based on data of crashes involving motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, according to the police department.

The police department said all contacts with citizens will be documented and results will be sent to the Florida Department of Transportation for evaluation at the conclusion of the safety campaign.