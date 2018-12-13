Sarasota police investigate bomb threats

The Sarasota Police Department announced today it is investigating bomb threats made over email regarding several city businesses, a phenomenon that has been reported across the country.

The police do not believe the public is in danger, and no devices have been found, the department said in a statement. Local officials are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats, the statement said.

The Police Department said the reports appear to be connected to similar threats nationwide.

The department encouraged those who receive any threatening emails to contact law enforcement.