 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Police Department
Sarasota Thursday, May 9, 2019 1 hour ago

Sarasota Police investigate dead body found downtown

Share
The body was found in a canal near Mound Street and Osprey Avenue.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a death today after a body was found in a canal near Mound Street and Osprey Avenue.

The department announced the investigation at 5:45 p.m. In a Twitter post, police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

A lane of Mound Street is partially blocked as the investigation is ongoing, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Stories

Advertisement