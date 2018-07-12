Sarasota police charge man in wife's death

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the death of his wife, who was found Wednesday evening in a home in the 900 block of 42nd Street, a spokeswoman for the Sarasota Police Department said.

Spencer Sanders was charged with murder in the death of Blanka Sanders, according to the Sarasota Police Department. At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said they received a call from the victim's daughter who found her mother dead after being unable to reach her throughout the day.

Officers subsequently located Sanders and brought him to the police department. Following questioning, he was arrested.

In late May, Sanders was charged with and has plead not guilty to a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. He was released on bond in that case.

Sanders is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.